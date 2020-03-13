Home

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Hettie Hylton
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
Hettie Louise Hylton

Hettie Louise Hylton Obituary

Hettie Louise Hylton, 77, of Meadows of Dan, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Hylton was born in Virginia to the late John Riley Farmer and Ethel Mae Boyd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Leston Hylton; sisters, Birdie Evelyn Farmer and Dorothy Elois Roberts; and brothers, Carl Odel Farmer and John Riley Farmer, Jr.

Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Scotty Lee and Ramona Kay Hylton and Homer Leston Hylton, Jr.; grandchildren, Amanda, Timmy, and Bradley; two great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Matilda Villalobos; and brother, Charles Lucas Farmer.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Meadows of Dan Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
