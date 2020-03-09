|
Homer Leston Hylton, 79, of Meadows of Dan, VA passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Carilion New River Valley Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Ree and Myrtis Mae Willis Hylton.
Survivors include his wife Hettie Louise Hylton of the home; children and spouse, Scotty Lee and Ramona Kay Hylton of Floyd, and Homer Leston Hylton, Jr. of Floyd; brother, Willie Ree Hylton, Jr. and wife Julie of Henry County; three grandchildren, Amanda, Timmy, and Bradley; two great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. Burial will follow in the Meadows of Dan Baptist Church Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by Hillsville Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Hylton family.
Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020