Ila Gardner Montgomery, of Roanoke, went to be with her Lord and Savior April 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Montgomery, her parents, Roy and Nellie Gardner, and her sister, Carol Ann Terrell. Ila was a longtime employee of MKB Realtors and a member of First Baptist Church of Roanoke. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Lindsay Montgomery, her sister, Helen Deisher-Fox and husband, Isaac, brother-in-law, Everett Terrell, sister-in-law, Canary Grimsley and many wonderful friends. The family would like to send a special thank you to all of Ila's longtime friends from her neighborhood.
A graveside service to be held at Independence Baptist Church cemetery. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020