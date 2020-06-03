Ila Gertrude Davis
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ila Gertrude Davis, 99, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2020 at Hillsville Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Davis was born in Carroll County to the late Orville and Mae Webb Horton. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Swanson Davis; three sisters; and four brothers. Survivors include her son, James Davis and daughter, Barbara J. Quesenberry; special nephew, Gary Horton; and grandchildren, Steven Quesenberry and Crystal Dawn Quesenberry. A private graveside service was held at Mountain Plains Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Food Pantry at Sky View Missionary Baptist Church for the food bank. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved