Ila Gertrude Davis, 99, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2020 at Hillsville Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Davis was born in Carroll County to the late Orville and Mae Webb Horton. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Swanson Davis; three sisters; and four brothers. Survivors include her son, James Davis and daughter, Barbara J. Quesenberry; special nephew, Gary Horton; and grandchildren, Steven Quesenberry and Crystal Dawn Quesenberry. A private graveside service was held at Mountain Plains Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Food Pantry at Sky View Missionary Baptist Church for the food bank. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.