Ila Mae Burcham, 93, of Woodlawn, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Burcham was born in Carroll County to the late Raymond W. and Ada Mabe Akers. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Burcham; son, James Clyde Burcham; sisters, Agnes Eanes and Necie Burnett; and granddaughter, Konnie Marsh.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Wesley and Martha Burcham of Woodlawn, Wanda and Odell Beasley of Hillsville, and Joan and Jesse Osborne of Woodlawn; brother, Carl Akers of Galax; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church at 11:00 AM with Pastor Gerald Tilley and Pastor Ronny Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Mabe Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10:00 until 11:00, prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019