Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
For more information about
Ilene Alley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilene Alley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilene Crowder Alley

Send Flowers
Ilene Crowder Alley Obituary

Ilene Crowder Alley, 91, of Austinville, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Waddell Nursing and Rehab in Galax. Mrs. Alley was born in Carroll County to the late William and Alice Crowder. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Garnett Claude Alley; brother, Junior Crowder; and sister Esther Lineberry.

Survivors include her children, Wayne and Thelma Alley of Fancy Gap, Lee and Karen Alley of Hillsville, Luther (Gene) Alley of Austinville, and Gerlene "Judy" and Gerald Anders of Fries; grandchildren and spouses, Davalon and Traci Alley, Melissa and Danny Parks, Shanna Alley, and Sierra Alley; step grandchildren, Tammy Felts and Jr. Thomas and Rachel; three great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; three step-great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Luke Crowder, Troy Crowder, and Audene Phillips; and several nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor Dina Clower and Pastor James Cowley officiating. Burial will follow in the Coulson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ilene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -