Ilene Crowder Alley, 91, of Austinville, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Waddell Nursing and Rehab in Galax. Mrs. Alley was born in Carroll County to the late William and Alice Crowder. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Garnett Claude Alley; brother, Junior Crowder; and sister Esther Lineberry.
Survivors include her children, Wayne and Thelma Alley of Fancy Gap, Lee and Karen Alley of Hillsville, Luther (Gene) Alley of Austinville, and Gerlene "Judy" and Gerald Anders of Fries; grandchildren and spouses, Davalon and Traci Alley, Melissa and Danny Parks, Shanna Alley, and Sierra Alley; step grandchildren, Tammy Felts and Jr. Thomas and Rachel; three great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; three step-great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Luke Crowder, Troy Crowder, and Audene Phillips; and several nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor Dina Clower and Pastor James Cowley officiating. Burial will follow in the Coulson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady chapel is serving the family.
