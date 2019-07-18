Inez Duncan Goad Muehler, age 98, of Chester, VA and formerly of Floyd and Carroll County, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born in Floyd County to the late Everette and Elizabeth Duncan. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Vera Goad; sons, James Goad and Donald Goad; husband, Roscoe Goad; sisters, Verlie Phillips, Gertrude Wright, Edith Goad, and Novelene Dalton; and brothers, Press Duncan, Lonnie Duncan, Cleave Duncan, Wilkie Duncan, and Estel Duncan.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Alretta (Rita) and David Slagle of Chester, VA; two granddaughters; twelve grandsons; thirty some great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. Burial will follow in Mitchell Chapel Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 until 3:00 PM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.