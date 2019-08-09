|
Ivan Oscar Hall, 72, of Fancy Gap, Virginia passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Mr. Hall was born in Carroll County to the late Rufus Paul Hall and Mary Vass Hall. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one son, David Lee Hall.
Survivors include wife Linda Hall of the home, son and daughter-in-law John and Kim Hall of Murfreesboro, TN, two granddaughters: Sarah Hall and Savannah Hall. Also surviving are brother and sister-in-law Arlie and Toni Hall of Fancy Gap; sister and brother-in-law Evelyn and Robert Fuller of Hillsville and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2:00PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastor Myron Dalton officiating. Burial will follow in the Webb-Skyview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Saturday August 10, 2019. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Hall family.
Published in The Carroll News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019