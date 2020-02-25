Home

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Jack Easter
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Jack E. Easter Obituary

Jack E. Easter, 70, of Woodlawn, VA, formerly of Silver Springs, FL, passed away February 24, 2020. He was born in Fancy Gap, VA, Jack was a US Army Veteran of Vietnam, a retired general manager and a member of Sky View Baptist Church. He was a member of the , Moose Lodge and was also a Mason. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and was a former #1115 Post Commander.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sheila; daughters, Donna (Bill) Blaes and Misty (Rob) Mizzoni of Ocala; grandchildren, Bill Blaes, Jr., Shelby Blaes, Isabella Mizzoni and Jack Mizzoni; mother, Annie Ruth Easter of Satsuma, FL; siblings, Eugene Easter of Laurel Fork, VA, Don Easter of Fancy Gap, VA, Larry Easter of Dunnellon, FL, Perry Easter of Hillsville, VA, Bill Easter of Satsuma, FL and Sandra McCartha of Margate, FL. He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard L. Easter.

Visitation will be held at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel in Hillsville, VA on Saturday, Feb. 29th from 10-11AM with funeral services following at 11:00. Interment will follow at Webb-Skyview Cemetery, Fancy Gap, VA. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala, FL and Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel in Hillsville, VA.

Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
