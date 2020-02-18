Home

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Jacob Taylor
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
Burial
Following Services
Branscome Cemetery
Jacob Lawson Taylor

Jacob Lawson Taylor Obituary

Jacob Lawson Taylor, 80 of Dugspur, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Lewis Gale Pulaski. Mr. Taylor was born in Elizabethton, TN to the late Gilbert V. and Okie Mae Estep Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Phipps.

Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Taylor of the home; son, Chris Butler; grandson, Bryan Butler; daughter-in-law and spouse, Christina and Chris Hallgren; sister and brother-in-law, Roma and Junior Peters; brothers-in-law, Herb Phipps and Wiley Ousley; niece, Tammy Whitehead; and nephews, Kevin Phipps and Jay Phipps.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Elder Melvin McGrady officiating. Burial will follow in the Branscome Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
