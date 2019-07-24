Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
For more information about
James Bobbitt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bobbitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Anderson Bobbitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Anderson Bobbitt Obituary

James Anderson Bobbitt better known as "Smokey" passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home.

Smokey was born on May 7, 1956 to Charles "Jack" and Linda H. Bobbitt.

In addition to his mother Linda H. Bobbitt of Woodlawn, Virginia he is survived by his children and grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law Cathy and David Lineberry Hillsville, Virginia; Cynthia and Lynn Myers of East Bend, North Carolina; Jackie Bartlett of Galax, Virginia; brother and sister –in-law Eddie and Karen Bobbitt of Woodlawn, Virginia; several nieces and nephews.

Smokey was preceded in death by his father Jack Bobbitt, his dear friend and employer of over twenty years Christine Kegley Crockett owner of Kegley's miniature horses and his beloved grandparents Gleaves and Birdie Harmon.

Smokey loved being around horses and was known for his skill with them .He was a member of the rodeo in Oklahoma. He was a "bull rider" and never met a horse that he could not ride. Smokey loved the Carroll County wagon train and was a faithful participant for many years. Smokey loved dogs and was able to train them to respond to his commands. He was a "horse and dog whisperer."

A graveside service will be held Friday at 11:00 AM in the Woodlawn Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Smokey loved children and always had a dollar and candy for them. Smokey was one of a kind and dearly loved by his family. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com

Published in The Carroll News from July 24 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
Download Now