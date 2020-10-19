James Clinton Huff, 78, of Woodlawn, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home. Mr. Huff was born in Carroll County to the late Olen Denny and Maize Green Ayers Huff. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Ida Jean Huff; daughters and son-in-law, Sherry and Emerson Halsey and Debbie Foley; sister, Lois Branscome; grandchildren, Emily Grace Cain, Abby Alicia Lineberry, and Isaiah Clay Foley; and good friend, Wayne Branscome.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastor Bobby Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the Heath Banks Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.