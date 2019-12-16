|
|
James Daniel Vass, 101, of Fancy Gap, VA passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Blanche Stockner Vass; daughter, Patty Vass; sister, Selma Angel; brother, Golden Vass, Lester Vass; step-son, Charles Eades
Survivors include his wife Rebecca E. Vass of the home; daughter, Laura Jean Sentman of Water Park, FL; grandsons and spouses, Mark Sentman, and Greg and Sarah Sentman; great grandchildren, Cavin Sentman and Daniel Sentman; granddaughter, Cindy Sentman.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Freedom Baptist Church, with Pastor John Leek officiating. Burial will follow in the Good Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Hope Cemetery, make donations payable to Lucella Lewis Treasurer 2032 Crooked Oak Road, Hillsville, VA 24343. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Vass family.
Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019