James David Dalton, age 77, of Hillsville, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 due to cancer. Mr. Dalton was born in Carroll County on September 16, 1942 to the late John and Gladys Nester of Radford, VA.

James played football in 1960 at Hillsville High School under head coach Tommy Thompson. Over the years, James won many trophies for coon hunting. In his later years, he continued to enjoy turkey hunting and tending to his garden.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Dawson Dalton. They had been married for 57 years. He is also survived by his three daughters, Renee Dalton Crockett, Gina Dalton Gillespie and son-in-law, Earl, and Deborah Dalton Bullen and son-in-law, Marcus; grandchildren, Michael Crockett, Chelsey Fleming, and Caden James Bullen; and great-granddaughter, Aspyn Crockett.

A private family graveside service was held on Thursday June 23, 2020 at Branscome Cemetery in Dugspur with Pastor Russell Vass of Cana Baptist Church officiating.

