|
|
James Lawrence Horton, 79, husband of Noemi Baez Horton, died Monday, November 25, 2019.
Born in Carroll County, VA, he was a son of the late Elbert and Myrtle Stockner Horton.
Mr. Horton attended the First Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed NASCAR, college football, traveling, camping, and working with his hands.
In addition to his wife of 37 years, he is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Horton-Dias and husband, Bruno; two sisters, Mozell Branscombe, and Anita McKenna; and a brother, Jacob Horton.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Vaughn-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:30 till 11:00 prior to the funeral.
Memorials may be made to Skyview Missionary Baptist Church, 129 Skyview Dr., Fancy Gap, VA 24328 or The Children's Ministry at Greenville First Church of the Nazarene, 1201 Haywood Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019