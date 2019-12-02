Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
For more information about
James Horton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Horton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Lawrence Horton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Lawrence Horton Obituary

James Lawrence Horton, 79, husband of Noemi Baez Horton, died Monday, November 25, 2019.

Born in Carroll County, VA, he was a son of the late Elbert and Myrtle Stockner Horton.

Mr. Horton attended the First Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed NASCAR, college football, traveling, camping, and working with his hands.

In addition to his wife of 37 years, he is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Horton-Dias and husband, Bruno; two sisters, Mozell Branscombe, and Anita McKenna; and a brother, Jacob Horton.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Vaughn-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:30 till 11:00 prior to the funeral.

Memorials may be made to Skyview Missionary Baptist Church, 129 Skyview Dr., Fancy Gap, VA 24328 or The Children's Ministry at Greenville First Church of the Nazarene, 1201 Haywood Road, Greenville, SC 29615.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -