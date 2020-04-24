|
|
|
James Robert Alderman, 70,of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home. Mr. Alderman was born on February 17, 1950 in Woodlawn, VA to the late James Elbert and Myrtle Bowers Alderman. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Lynn Alderman.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Ann Alderman; sons and daughters-in-law, James Carroll and Heather Kristen Alderman and Anthony Joseph and Renee Alderman; daughter and son-in-law, Leora Rose and Jerry Lane Wood, Jr.; and grandchildren, Amelia Ann Alderman, Adam Jacob Alderman, and Jackson Emmett Alderman.
A graveside service with burial will be held at River Hill Cemetery with Rev. Stacy Redd officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020