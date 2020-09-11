1/
James Solon Staples
James Solon Staples, 77, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Grayson Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Mr. Staples was born in Hillsville, Virginia to the late Solon Alexander and Ethel Mae Hicks Staples.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce S. Staples of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Mike Galyean of Galax; son, Randy Staples of Hillsville; grandchildren, India Schaefer (Tim) and Justin Spence; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Smith and Arianna Schaefer; one brother; and one sister.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



Published in The Carroll News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
