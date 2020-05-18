At home, surrounded by her loving children and sister, Janet Poff Harrell, age 80 of Meadows of Dan, Virginia, joined her husband, infant son and parents in heaven on May 15, 2020. Mrs. Harrell was preceded in death by her husband, Gorman E. Harrell; an infant son, Keith Samuel Harrell; her parents, Bremen and Edna Poff; son-in-law, Michael Hill; and brother-in-law, Mack Harris. She was born in Willis, Virginia on April 26, 1940. Janet graduated from Willis High School in 1958 and married the love of her life that same year. Mrs. Harrell always had a love for children and teaching. She loved her God and spent many hours reading and studying her Bible. Her Bible is well worn and contains many handwritten notes and highlighted passages. She spent many years working with children in her church, teaching Sunday school and directing Vacation Bible School for over 50 years. Later in her life, Janet pursued her passion for teaching and graduated from Radford University in 1991 with a degree in education. Mrs. Harrell taught Pre-K at Meadows of Dan Elementary for several years, touching the lives of many children. Even after retirement, Mrs. Harrell kept up with many of her students and celebrated their successes. Mrs. Harrell was a member of Meadows of Dan Baptist Church for 48 years. She is survived by 4 daughters; Sandra (Ronnie) Thomas, Susan Hill, Sharon (David) Kimble, Terri Anne (Jeff) Hylton and 1 son Lester (Anita) Harrell; 10 grandchildren; Amy Harrell, Heidi (Chad) Foster, Kristina (David) Delp, Jennifer (Billy) Johnson, Heather (Jonathan) Butcher, Seth Harrell, Bremen (Autumn) Harrell, Amber (Ben) Davis, Lillian Harrell, and Carl Hylton; and 14 great grandchildren; Raylan, Josie and Helen Foster; Trey, William and Addyson Delp; Kayleigh, MaKinleigh and Samuel Johnson; Layla and Hattie Butcher; Lucas Harrell; Eiliss and Isaiah Davis. 1 sister, Margaret Harris and a sister-cousin Donna (Jerry) Bunce. Funeral services for Mrs. Harrell will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 11:00 am at Meadows of Dan Baptist Church with Pastor Shawn Carter, Lester Harrell, and Pastor Billy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Harrell will lie in state from 10:00 am until time of the services with all social distancing guidelines being followed. Donations may be made to the Meadows of Dan Baptist Church Building Fund, 2511 Jeb Stuart Highway, Meadows of Dan, VA 24120. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Carroll News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.