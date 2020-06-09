Janet Sue Hawks
1950 - 2020
Janet Sue Hawks, 70, of Austinville, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Galax Nursing and Rehab Center. Ms. Hawks was born in Carroll County to the late Kedric "Ked" and Carrie Elizabeth Leonard Warf. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by sister, Peggy "Peg" Mae Ball and Helen Marie Warf Fender; and brothers, Roy James "Bud" Warf, William Wayne "Bill" Warf, Robert Jackson "Jack" Warf, Michael Howard "Mike" Warf, Larry Jean "Cub" Warf, Tony Leonard Warf, and Ray Kedric Warf.

Survivors include her partner of 19 years, Olan Wayne Viars; daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry and Kenny Tabor and Missy and Frank Bibb; sisters, Melba Lee Hawks and husband, Bobby, Linda Faye Nixon, Edith Ann Warf, and Joyce Hilda Poole; brother, Clyde Ervin Warf and wife, Freida; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Leonard Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Billy Dean officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



Published in The Carroll News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Leonard Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
