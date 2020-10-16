Jason Robert Hall, 41, of Hillsville, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home. Mr. Hall was born in Galax, Virginia on March 16, 1979. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Hall and paternal grandfather, William C. Hall.

Survivors include his wife, Melissa Hall; mother and step-father, Gennie M. and Larry Payne; brother, Justin Hall; paternal grandmother, Lou Fern Hall; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Joyce Fisher; sister-in-law and spouse, Mechelle and David Vaughan; niece, Makayla Vaughan; best friend, Kevin Hardy; uncle, Nelson Hall; and cousin Cara Linder.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Cruise Cemetery with Pastor Danielle Goad officiating. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Sunday from 12:30 until 1:30 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.