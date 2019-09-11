|
Jay Armil Botschen, Master Sergeant, USAF Retired, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center at the age of 90. Mr. Botschen was born in Davenport, IA to the late Arthur G. and Elizabeth Armil Botschen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Etta Botschen-Holzheimer.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Hawks Botschen of the home; daughters, Sharon Botschen Smart (Ben) of Maryland and Laural Leigh Botschen of Virginia; son, Kim Quoc Lu (Betty) of Hawaii; seven grandchildren, Hilary Fawn Botschen, Giselle Domonique Ingram (Jonathan), Olivia Zoë Yianopolous, SGT Madison Thorn Broussard, USA "Thor", Benjamin Michael Smart, Nola Jean Smart, and Roosevelt Lu; and four great-grandchildren, William "Sonny" Benson, Gabriel "Gabe" Agosto, Jameson "Jack" Hutcheson, and Constantine "Nino" Ingram.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Fancy Gap United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kaye Seay officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville Grover King V.F.W. Post 1115. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019