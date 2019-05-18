Jean Crowder, 88 of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Crowder was born in Carroll County to the late Donald and Ada White Largen. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Martin L. Crowder.

Survivors include her children, Rejeana Barrett and husband, David, Rhonda Gardner and husband, Faron, Marty Crowder, and wife, Tammy, and Robert Crowder; half-brother, Craig Largen; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 a 3:30 PM at Felts Cemetery with Pastor David Bays officiating. The family will receive friends at Dalton Hill Christian Church on Saturday from 2:00 until 3:00 PM. The family would like to express a special thank you to Twin County Hospice and Senior Home Share. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dalton Hill Christian Church P.O. Box 790, Hillsville, VA 24343. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.