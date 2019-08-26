Home

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Jean Elizabeth DeHaven

Jean Elizabeth DeHaven Obituary

Jean Elizabeth DeHaven, 86, of Hillsville passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows Nursing and Rehab in Laurel Fork, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Powell DeHaven; parents, Edward and Clara Virginia Eden Davis.

She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed by all who's lives she touched.

Survivors include her sons, Mike and Sharon DeHaven of Hillsville, and Mark DeHaven and Debra Nash of Hillsville; brothers, Bud Davis and Bill Davis; sister, Edna Mae Davis; grandchildren and spouse, Kevin and Donna DeHaven, and Andy DeHaven; great grandchildren, Camden and Clara.

There will be no services at this time. Services will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the DeHaven family.

Published in The Carroll News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
