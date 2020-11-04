Jean Walker Worrell, 81, of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Lewis Gale Montgomery Regional Hospital. Mr. Worrell was born in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Louis Paul and Lena McCraw Worrell. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mae Cox Worrell; one grandson; son-in-law, Tim Terry.

Survivors include his children and spouses, Sharon W. and Steven Spriggs of Hillsville, Tina Terry of NC, LaDonna and James Leonard of Fries and Tammy Rosenberry of Alaska; sister, Barbara Surratt of Galax; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 1:00 PM with Pastor Ryan Mills and Dr. Lawrence Childs officiating. Burial will follow in the First Baptist Church of Hillsville Memorial Gardens. Military Rites will be performed at the cemetery by the Hillsville V.F.W. Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 until 1:00 PM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.