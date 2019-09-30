|
Jeffrey "Bondoe" Burke Lineberry, 57 of Woodlawn, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home. Mr. Lineberry was born in Galax, VA and was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Lineberry.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Lineberry of the home; mother and step-father, Barbara and Rhudy Lineberry of Woodlawn; five brothers, Robert Lineberry, Steve Lineberry, Ronnie Lineberry, and Donnie Lineberry all of Woodlawn and Vernon Lineberry and wife, Susan of Dugspur; three step-brothers; one step-sister; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ray Bolen officiating. Burial will follow in the Harmon Lineberry and Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019