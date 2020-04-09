Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Jo Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie Jo Davis Obituary

Jennie Jo Davis, 62, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Hillsville Health and Rehab. Jennie is out of pain and present with the Lord. Mrs. Davis was born in West Virginia to the late Harry Lee Elliott and Ruth Alice Daugherty Elliott.

She is survived by her husband, James Davis of the home; sister, Marie Ann Smith; and special friends, Gary Horton and Wendell Horton.

Burial was in the Mt. Plains Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sky View Missionary Baptist Church Food Bank. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -