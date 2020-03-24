Home

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Jeremy Kirkhart
Jeremy Nathaniel Kirkhart

Jeremy Nathaniel Kirkhart Obituary

Jeremy Nathaniel Kirkhart, 45 of Cana, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Mr. Kirkhart was born in Germany to Dale Kirkart and Patricia Kirkhart. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his sons, Rowan Calvin Hill and Joshua Druegan Hill; mate, Megan Rebecca Hill; and half-sister, Daleann Fernandez.

There will be no services at this time; however, a guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family

Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
