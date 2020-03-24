|
|
|
Jeremy Nathaniel Kirkhart, 45 of Cana, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Mr. Kirkhart was born in Germany to Dale Kirkart and Patricia Kirkhart. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his sons, Rowan Calvin Hill and Joshua Druegan Hill; mate, Megan Rebecca Hill; and half-sister, Daleann Fernandez.
There will be no services at this time; however, a guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family
Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020