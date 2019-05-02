Home

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Jerry Stoneman
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Snow Hill Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Snow Hill Baptist Church
Jerry Royce Stoneman age 67 of Galax, Virginia passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at his home.

Jerry was born on July 23, 1951 in Galax, Virginia to Kenley Grady and Hattie Brannock Stoneman. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers James (Sam) Stoneman and K.G. Stoneman.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy Dickens Stoneman of Galax, Virginia; daughter and son-in-law Deirdre and Patrick Young of Hillsville, Virginia; son and special friend John Nelson and Jill Combs of Galax, Virginia; two grandchildren Kaci Young and Kayla Young; two sisters Paula Burcham and Peggy Burcham both of Galax, Virginia; several nieces and nephews; beloved pets Bandit, Molly and Mikey.

The funeral service will be held Saturday at 2:00 PM in the Snow Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Ernie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 PM until time for the funeral service at the Snow Hill Baptist Church. A guestbook is available on line at www.vaughanguynn.com

Published in The Carroll News from May 2 to May 3, 2019
