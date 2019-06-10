Jesse Ballard McBride, age 94, of Galax, Virginia passed away Saturday June 8, 2019 at the Grayson Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Independence, Virginia.

Mr. McBride was born on January 5, 1925 in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Joshua and Elizabeth McBride. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mary R. McBride.02

Mr. McBride is survived by his daughter and her fiancé Sandy M. Yates and Danny Beamer of Galax, Virginia; grandchildren Travis Branch of Woodlawn, Virginia and Willie Yates III and his fiancé Ana Ward of Hillsville, Virginia. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Chase Branch and Maggie Branch; several nieces and nephews; and special friend Wilma Rakes.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Vaughan-Guynn Chapel with Rev. Gloria Lancaster Rhudy officiating. Burial will follow at Monta Vista Cemetery with full military rights performed by the Hillsville VFW Post 1115. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 AM until time for the funeral service at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

