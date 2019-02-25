Jesse Columbus Peak, 83, of Hillsville passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville.

Survivors include his wife, Vada Geraldine Peak; daughter, Terry Peak of Wytheville; brother, David Peak of Pulaski.

A Graveside Service and Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Allison Chapel Church Cemetery Pastor David Akers officiating.

A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Peak family.