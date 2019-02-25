Home

Jesse Columbus Peak

Jesse Columbus Peak Obituary

Jesse Columbus Peak, 83, of Hillsville passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville.

Survivors include his wife, Vada Geraldine Peak; daughter, Terry Peak of Wytheville; brother, David Peak of Pulaski.

A Graveside Service and Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Allison Chapel Church Cemetery Pastor David Akers officiating.

A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Peak family.

Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
