Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
For more information about
Jesse Bryant
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Village Chapel
Draper, VA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
The Village Chapel
Draper, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse David Bryant


1963 - 2019
Send Flowers
Jesse David Bryant Obituary

Jesse David Bryant went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Jesse was a resident of Hillsville, Virginia. He was born in Lawrence County, Ohio on February 1, 1963 to the now deceased David C. Bryant and Connie A. Mullens Bryant Damerel. He leaves behind his children: Tony Bryant, Katlynn Bryant and Kyle Bryant, all of Hillsborough, North Carolina, and a sister: Sharon Bryant Brammer, of Ironton, Ohio.

Jessed was a beloved father, brother and friend to many who will miss him greatly.

A memorial service and a celebration of Jesse's life will be held at The Village Chapel in Draper, Virginia on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service. We welcome all friends and family to come share memories and celebrate the life of Jesse. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Bryant.

Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -