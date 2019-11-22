|
Jesse David Bryant went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Jesse was a resident of Hillsville, Virginia. He was born in Lawrence County, Ohio on February 1, 1963 to the now deceased David C. Bryant and Connie A. Mullens Bryant Damerel. He leaves behind his children: Tony Bryant, Katlynn Bryant and Kyle Bryant, all of Hillsborough, North Carolina, and a sister: Sharon Bryant Brammer, of Ironton, Ohio.
Jessed was a beloved father, brother and friend to many who will miss him greatly.
A memorial service and a celebration of Jesse's life will be held at The Village Chapel in Draper, Virginia on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service. We welcome all friends and family to come share memories and celebrate the life of Jesse. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Bryant.
Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019