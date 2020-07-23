1/
Jim Green
1941 - 2020
Jim Green, 78, of Hillsville, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Mr. Green was born in Clayton, NJ to the late Grover and Katherine Ewan Green.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanie Green; children and spouses, Amanda Braxton and Micah, Catherine Porter and Roy, and Jim Green and Marsha; brother, Robert Green; and two granddaughters.

There will be no services at this time. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



Published in The Carroll News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
