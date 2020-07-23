Jim Green, 78, of Hillsville, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Mr. Green was born in Clayton, NJ to the late Grover and Katherine Ewan Green.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanie Green; children and spouses, Amanda Braxton and Micah, Catherine Porter and Roy, and Jim Green and Marsha; brother, Robert Green; and two granddaughters.

There will be no services at this time. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.