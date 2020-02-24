Home

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Jimmy Alderman
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
Jimmy Carson Alderman Obituary

Jimmy Carson Alderman, 58, of Woodlawn, VA passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents Freel and Virginia Bedsaul Alderman.

Survivors include his cousins, Gary and Lib Russell, Rudolph and Nancy Russell, and Carolyn Russell; special friends, Sandy Dalton, and Libby and Warren Manning. A host of family and friends also survive.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastor Jeff Pickett, Pastor Roy Riley, and Pastor Theron Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the Felts Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Alderman family.

Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
