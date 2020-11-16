1/
Joan S. Shoptaugh
Joan S. Shoptaugh, 90, of Dugspur, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Shoptaugh was born in Louisiana to the late James Joseph and Sarah Clark Saurage. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James David Shoptaugh.

Survivors include her children and spouses, A.T. and Christy Wiggins of Dugspur, Terry Chestnut of Louisiana, and Joan and Andy Ahlborn of Kansas City, Missouri; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Huff Cemetery with Pastor Brent Carreck officiating. There will be no visitation. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.


Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
