John Andrew Gardner

John Andrew Gardner, 85, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Mr. Gardner was born in Carroll County to the late Andrew and Alice Alderman Gardner.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda Parnell Gardner of the home; children and spouses, Kay Cochran of Bedford, J.B. and Mary Gardner of Hillsville, Alan and Jennifer Gardner of Dugspur, Christopher Chad and Cindi Gardner of Christiansburg, Pamela and Mike Huff of Galax, and Jeffrey and Susan Richardson of Christiansburg; sisters, Elsie Largen of Hillsville and Betty Robey of Florida; fourteen grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time; however, a guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Gardner.

Published in The Carroll News from May 10 to May 11, 2019
