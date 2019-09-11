Home

John Dutkiewicz Obituary

John Dutkiewicz, 86, of Laurel Fork, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC. Mr. Dutkiewicz was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late John and Estelle Dutkiewicz. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Dutkiewicz and a son, John Dutkiewicz.

Survivors include his children, Andrew Dutkiewicz, Jackie Colna, Ray Laboube, Kathy Pfister, Amy Cooper, and Danny Dutkiewicz; ten grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time; however, a guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Woltz Hospice Home 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
