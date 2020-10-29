John Norman Nichols of Hillsville went to his heavenly home on October 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bertha Nichols; two brothers, Jimmy and Harold Nichols; and two sisters, Melva Jones and Iva Dean. Surviving are his wife and best friend of 29 years, Belinda Howlett Nichols; son and daughter-in-law, Trevor and Gena Howlett; and two grandsons, Hunter and Hayden Howlett. Also surviving are five sisters, Ruth Davis, Grace (Jack) Dunn, Sue Dean, Wilma (Dennis) Jackson, and Charlotte Kohler; one brother, William (Bonita) Nichols.

John was born in Boulder, Colorado, and moved to Hillsville as a child. After graduating from Hillsville High School and serving his country as a SFC in the 101st Airborne in Korea, he completed an undergraduate degree at his beloved Milligan College, then a graduate degree from V.P.I. John spent his career as a school administrator with Grayson County Schools. While he cherished his years in education, his greatest love was cattle farming. He and his dad also owned and operated the Coon Ridge Christmas Tree Farm.

After retiring, John spent many happy years traveling, enjoying life on the farm, spending time with family and friends, and telling a good story. He especially enjoyed visits from his grandsons who were the light of his life.

John was a man of faith and was blessed by two supportive and loving church families, Hillsville Christian Church and Dalton Hill Christian Church. He served his community in many different ways including the Wytheville Community College Board, Grayson/Carroll Farm Service Agency, Southern States Cooperative, and 4-H.

John had a huge heart for those in need and supported numerous charities and community service groups. Those wishing to remember John may make a donation to the church or charity of their choice.

There will be a private service at a later date. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.