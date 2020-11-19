John Paul Farris, 64, of Hillsville, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mr. Farris was born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to the late Carl Sampson and Reba Elizabeth Meetze Farris. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Farris Denny.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Cheryl Farris; daughters, Elizabeth Gail Farris and Nicole Dianne Farris; and brothers, George Stanley Farris and wife, Jewel, Carl Sampson Farris, Jr. and wife, Regina, Charles Wesley Farris and wife, Linda, Joseph Graham Farris, James Martin Farris, and Jacob William Farris and wife, Cheryl.

A private graveside service will be held at Farris Cemetery.