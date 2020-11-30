John Wayne Baumgardner, Sr., 81, of Fries, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Twin County Regional Hospital. Mr. Baumgardner was born in Galax, Virginia to the late Audie & Eugenie Welch Baumgardner. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol June Baumgardner; brothers, Jackie Baumgardner, Roger Baumgardner, sisters, JoEllen Felts, Peggy Blackburn.

Survivors include his children and spouses, Karen Baumgardner, Sherry Baumgardner, Donna Gerber, all of Fries. John Wayne & Tammy Baumgardner, Jr., North Wilkesboro, NC.; Grandchildren and spouse Adam & Kelly Baumgardner, Fancy Gap, Tashina Baumgardner, Galax, Kandi Baumgardner, North Wilkesboro, NC, and Charity Passmore; brothers and sister-in-law, Bobby Baumgardner of Fries, VA, Billy and Penny Baumgardner of Low Gap, NC; sisters and brother-in-law, Lois Ann Shupe of Galax, and Dora Lee Coleman and Wayne of Galax.

Memorial services will be conducted on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Baumgardner Family Cemetery, Fries, VA with the Rev. Danny Tolley officiating. There will be no visitation. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fries Fire & Rescue, or Shriners Hospital. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.