Joseph A. Kolb, 88, peacefully entered the life eternal, June 3,2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his high school sweetheart Gladys- a loving and devoted wife of 70 years. He was a proud and supportive father to his 4 children Suzanne, Joseph R, Deborah Rode (Charlie) and Dorothy. Wonderfully blessed with 7 grandsons- Charles, William, Matthew, Ethan, Nicholas, Ryan and Jack. Born and raised in New York City, Joe excelled at radio electronics at the esteemed Bronx High School for Science. After attending technical college, he married Gladys and moved to Charlottesville, Virginia on their wedding night. After several years they returned and settled in Westbury and later Massapequa, NY. Joe worked for NBC Broadcasting studios as an electronics engineer handling television productions for presidential election conventions, major sporting championships and national events. Joe was at the scientific forefront of national stereo broadcasting science as well as the international efforts in the Telestar Satellite program. Joe culminated his 37 year career at NBC as Director of Studio Operations in NYC. During the Korean War, Joe served as a Sargent in the US Army Signal Corps for two years. Returning he developed his personal hobbies and community service while raising his family. Always yearning to learn, he completed his B.A at Long Island University. He has been a Mason for 63 years and is honored to be a Shriner serving for over 30 years with the Kazim Unit. Joe's biggest passion was amateur radio communications for over 55 years. While in NY he served as the President of the Long Island Radio Club, is still an active member of ARRL, is a volunteer examiner for new enthusiasts, and assists communities during national and international emergencies. His call signs were W2NLM, W2NL and W4VL. It gave him pleasure to use his lifelong skills to assist his retirement community groups. Retirement allowed Joe to return to Virginia in the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains, settling in Hillsville. He also pursued the dream of touring the country with an Airstream RV leading him to serve as President of the Virginia Unit of the International Airstream Club. Joe served as a board trustee at Gladesboro Lutheran Church, his spiritual home for nearly 30 years. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastor JoAnn Bunn officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by Hillsville V.F.W. Post 1115. Masonic Rites will be conducted by Hillsville Masonic Lodge 193 AF & AM. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.