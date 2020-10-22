Joseph Austin Blanks, Jr. of Hillsville, Virginia, died on October 19, 2020, at the age of 78 from complications of lung cancer.

With the Covid pandemic paralyzing the pleasures and fulfilment of life, Joe decided it was best to go home to the Lord on Monday. The virus shortened the Nationals season, prevented his attendance at East Carolina football games, and heightened the obvious fate of the Washington Redskins this season. This trifecta was too much for Joe with his Pirates' loss to Navy on Saturday. A lifelong sports fan, he saw no further use in continuing his journey given the sad state of sports and his teams.

Joe was born to Joseph Austin Blanks, Sr. and Eloise Sullivan Blanks on December 17, 1941, in Petersburg, Virginia, thus starting America's involvement in WWII. As an Air Force brat, Joe moved across the U.S., but always considered Virginia home as a long-time resident of Colonial Heights and then Hillsville. Joe graduated from Colonial Heights High School in 1961 and received his undergraduate degree from East Carolina University in 1965. For the next 35 years, Joe served as an educator in the Colonial Heights school system as a beloved high school history teacher, coach, and principal of Flora M. Hill Elementary School.

Joe was a member of Mount Bethel Moravian Church. He was an avid golfer, lover of history, reader of historical fiction, ice cream aficionado, and sports and historical trivia fan. His car was recognizable across the Commonwealth with his license plate ECU-ECU. Until the very end, he was habitually punctual, unapologetic for his slow eating, a proud father and grandfather, brother and husband, and he bled purple and gold.

Joe is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 22 years, Marilyn, his three sons, Scott, Daniel (Allison), and Jim (Michelle) from his first marriage, five grandchildren, Thomas, Kate, Jack, Lauren, and Mitchell, three siblings, Jerry (Elena), Cathy (Johnny), and Bonnie (Richard), and numerous nieces and nephews.

At Joe's request to not interfere with football, the World Series, or tee times, no services will be held. Memorials may be sent to Mount Bethel Moravian Church.

A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.