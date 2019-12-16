|
|
|
Joseph H. Alderman, 79, of Laurel Fork, VA passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his home in Laurel Fork, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Herman and Julia Nester Alderman.
Survivors include his wife, Ina Alderman of the home; son, Craig Alderman; daughter and son-in-law, Tamara and Sid Farmer; sister, Jean Ayers; grandchildren, Cody Alderman, Megan Alderman, Aaron and Lindsay Farmer, Kaitlin Farmer, and Hayden Farmer; great granddaughter, Lilly Farmer.
The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Alderman family.
Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019