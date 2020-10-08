Joseph Larry Sykes, husband, father, grandfather, 47-year volunteer fireman and good Christian soul, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 7, 2020.

Larry was born in Coal Creek in 1947 to Royal and Alene Sykes, the second of three boys. He graduated Coal Creek High School in 1964 and attended Danville Tech to train to be a machinist while working full time at Dan River Mills. On a weekend trip home during this period, he met the love of his life when she had a spectacular automobile accident in front of him on US 58. They were married six months later and were together for over 54 happy years.

Larry served his fellow man in many roles. He joined Laurel Fork Volunteer Fire Department in 1973 and served continuously until his death, holding many posts, including Chief. During this service, he was badly injured when a burning house collapsed in 1986 and continued to suffer pain for the rest of his life. This in no way dampened his enthusiasm for the fire service and he remained active, both as a firefighter and EMT, for many years. He served his community in other ways, as well, being active both in the community center and his church, Gladesboro Lutheran.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bobby Sykes and James Sykes. He is survived by his wife, Faye Sykes, his three children, Todd Sykes (Renee), Tony Sykes (Robin) and Cindy Parlier (David), and 9 grandchildren, Katie Cox (Adam), Alex Sykes (James), Steele Sykes, Peter Sykes, Jacob Turman, Julia Sykes, Gabriel Sykes, Joshua Parlier and Grace Parlier. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor JoAnn Bunn and Pastor Duane Steele officiating. Burial will be in the Gladesboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 until 2:00 PM.