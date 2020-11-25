Joseph "Joe" Lee Turman, 70, of Meadows of Dan, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home. Mr. Turman was born in Carroll County to the late Cleatus Landon and Katherine Baker Turman.

Joe loved his family and cherished spending time with them. He especially adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joe loved people and would tell stories to anyone who would listen. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Joe did construction for most of his life and worked on many of the houses in the community. Most importantly, Joe loved the Lord. He was a member and deacon of Open Door Community Church. Joe enjoyed helping the church and would also do anything for anyone in the community that needed help.

Survivors include his wife, Joy Turman; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Cindy Turman; daughters and sons-in-law, Cristy and Allen Boyd and Sandy and Matt Cesaro; grandchildren and spouses, Joseph and Alexis Turman, Katlyn and Tommy Boyd, Allison Boyd, Tyler Cesaro, and Corby Boyd; great-grandchildren, Abigail Bennett, Olivia Boyd, and Lane Turman; brother and sister-in-law, James and Yvonne Turman; sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Jessup and Carolyn and Barry Crowder; and uncle, Iley Baker and wife, Mary Ann.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Green Mountain Baptist Church at 2:00 PM with Pastor Howard Nester and Mr. Garland Boyd officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.