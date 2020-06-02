Joyce Evelyn Hicks Bolt, born October 11, 1944 to the late Dawn Eilene Williams Hicks and Howard Jackson Hicks, departed this world much too soon on May 31, 2020 surrounded by her children and a multitude of heavenly angels. A graduate of Hillsville High School in 1963, she began her career as the most amazing administrative assistant employed by the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, where she served for 39 years providing service to the agricultural community. She modeled to her family the importance of hard work and always doing your best. She loved her work and helped to make a difference in her community. She was loved by everyone with whom she worked because of her knowledge, her kindness and her genuine compassion for others. Her love of God was core to her true being. She was a faithful congregant of Sky View Baptist Church and worked tirelessly to serve God and to serve others in His name. As she was hospitalized with this terrible illness, the family heard from individuals all over the country with stories of how she helped them. The assistance she provided came in many forms but mostly it was demonstrated by her thoughtfulness, her kindness and her patient, listening ear. Her love of God translated into helping and serving others. Next to her love of God was her love for her family. All she wanted was to have a family to love. She had her family and she loved each member with all of her being. On their 50th wedding anniversary when surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren she was overheard saying to Terry, "Wow, we created all of this!" Her adventurous spirit was evident every single day! She modeled for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren the importance of enjoying life and not taking yourself too seriously. It would not be unusual to find Mema out on the slip and slide, being pulled around on a sled behind a four-wheeler, cutting the rug with her favorite dance partner Terry or doing whatever else her family or friends encouraged or dared her to do! Oh, the stories and yes, even pictures, we could share…. She was a friend to many including her many four-legged, furry friends and those who truly knew her loved her even more. She willingly gave to friends and family and never asked for anything in return. If you knew her, you knew love and you felt love. Surviving her is her husband of 56 years and her partner in crime Terry Joseph Bolt. Together they changed the lives of so many with many gifts of kindness, support and love. Additionally, she is survived by her three daughters, Dawn Wright (Tom), Wendy Bolt (Amy), and Katrina Parks (James) and the most amazing grandchildren (Hannah, Kaylah, Chas, Hayley and Christian) and great grandchildren (Madux, Olivia, Jaxton, and Luke). Finally, her brothers Billy (Michelle) and Barry (Trish), her sister-in-law Patsy (Delmar), brother-in-law Les (Jenny) and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins were the recipients of her unconditional love and kindness. She was preceded in death by Howard Jackson Hicks, Jr. (brother), Doris Leigh Hicks Howlett (sister), and Elyssa Dawn Robinson. (great-granddaughter). While we all believe you left us way too soon, we know that you are now with those you love who have gone before and you are "walking and running and playing" like you have never been able to do before. We miss you, we love you more and we look forward to seeing you again. Rest well, Joyce, Mom, Mema. A private, family graveside service with burial following will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Webb-Skyview Cemetery with Rev. Wendell Horton and Pastor Gary Horton officiating. A drive-thru visitation will be held at the cemetery from 10:00 until 11:00 AM on Thursday prior to the graveside service. In lieu of flower donations may be made to the Tri-Area Pregnancy Center 111 North Main Street, Galax, VA 24333 or to the Not Forgotten Ministries by visiting https://theyarenotforgotten.com/ or mailing to 1624 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston Salem, NC 27103. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.