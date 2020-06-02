Joyce Evelyn Hicks Bolt
1944 - 2020
Joyce Evelyn Hicks Bolt, born October 11, 1944 to the late Dawn Eilene Williams Hicks and Howard Jackson Hicks, departed this world much too soon on May 31, 2020 surrounded by her children and a multitude of heavenly angels. A graduate of Hillsville High School in 1963, she began her career as the most amazing administrative assistant employed by the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, where she served for 39 years providing service to the agricultural community. She modeled to her family the importance of hard work and always doing your best. She loved her work and helped to make a difference in her community. She was loved by everyone with whom she worked because of her knowledge, her kindness and her genuine compassion for others. Her love of God was core to her true being. She was a faithful congregant of Sky View Baptist Church and worked tirelessly to serve God and to serve others in His name. As she was hospitalized with this terrible illness, the family heard from individuals all over the country with stories of how she helped them. The assistance she provided came in many forms but mostly it was demonstrated by her thoughtfulness, her kindness and her patient, listening ear. Her love of God translated into helping and serving others. Next to her love of God was her love for her family. All she wanted was to have a family to love. She had her family and she loved each member with all of her being. On their 50th wedding anniversary when surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren she was overheard saying to Terry, "Wow, we created all of this!" Her adventurous spirit was evident every single day! She modeled for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren the importance of enjoying life and not taking yourself too seriously. It would not be unusual to find Mema out on the slip and slide, being pulled around on a sled behind a four-wheeler, cutting the rug with her favorite dance partner Terry or doing whatever else her family or friends encouraged or dared her to do! Oh, the stories and yes, even pictures, we could share…. She was a friend to many including her many four-legged, furry friends and those who truly knew her loved her even more. She willingly gave to friends and family and never asked for anything in return. If you knew her, you knew love and you felt love. Surviving her is her husband of 56 years and her partner in crime Terry Joseph Bolt. Together they changed the lives of so many with many gifts of kindness, support and love. Additionally, she is survived by her three daughters, Dawn Wright (Tom), Wendy Bolt (Amy), and Katrina Parks (James) and the most amazing grandchildren (Hannah, Kaylah, Chas, Hayley and Christian) and great grandchildren (Madux, Olivia, Jaxton, and Luke). Finally, her brothers Billy (Michelle) and Barry (Trish), her sister-in-law Patsy (Delmar), brother-in-law Les (Jenny) and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins were the recipients of her unconditional love and kindness. She was preceded in death by Howard Jackson Hicks, Jr. (brother), Doris Leigh Hicks Howlett (sister), and Elyssa Dawn Robinson. (great-granddaughter). While we all believe you left us way too soon, we know that you are now with those you love who have gone before and you are "walking and running and playing" like you have never been able to do before. We miss you, we love you more and we look forward to seeing you again. Rest well, Joyce, Mom, Mema. A private, family graveside service with burial following will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Webb-Skyview Cemetery with Rev. Wendell Horton and Pastor Gary Horton officiating. A drive-thru visitation will be held at the cemetery from 10:00 until 11:00 AM on Thursday prior to the graveside service. In lieu of flower donations may be made to the Tri-Area Pregnancy Center 111 North Main Street, Galax, VA 24333 or to the Not Forgotten Ministries by visiting https://theyarenotforgotten.com/ or mailing to 1624 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston Salem, NC 27103. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
drive-thru at Webb-Skyview Cemetery
JUN
4
Graveside service
Webb-Skyview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

26 entries
June 2, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I know Terry and Joyce from school functions where Kristi and Katrina were classmates and from my years at managing Neighbor's in Hillsville. No words can express the sorrow felt during this time. Know that the entire family is in my prayers.
Dana Osborne-White
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss may God bless all those who loved her. She was a very special lady.
Kathy Surratt
Friend
June 2, 2020
Joyce was a very nice person, and she was always smiling. She will be greatly missed.
Melissa Armentrout
Friend
June 2, 2020
Love and prayers for all the family and friends. I remember her from Hillsville High School. She was a grade ahead of me. So sorry that she had to leave so soon, but God knows best and takes the very best.
Shirley Strickland Thomas
Classmate
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Connie and Sami Reece
June 2, 2020
My heart is broken as I know everyone that knew and loved Joyce feels that she was taken too soon. I have such fond memories of our early high school days when we spent so much time together and practiced dancing for hours. No doubt she is dancing in Heaven now. I will forever hold onto those precious memories. I pray the family, and many friends, find healing knowing she is in the loving hands of God.
Suzanne & Larry Collins
Friend
June 2, 2020
Terry and family, we are saddened by the loss of Joyce. It is a blessing having known her. We will always remember the Myrtle Beach trips and the enjoyment we had together. Praying that God will give you peace, comfort and strength in the days ahead.
Mark & Vicky Hutchens
Friend
June 2, 2020
Terry and family, I am so saddened by the passing of Joyce. Condolences and prayers as I know she was a fine person. Ive known the Hicks family, and of course you, Terry, for most of my life. Love to you and your family.
Rich Reynolds
Friend
June 2, 2020
Our hearts and prayers are with you as you walk this dark valley of grief. God with all your friends and family love and support you during this sad time. Peace be with you. We are so sorry for your loss.
Robert Dendy
Friend
June 2, 2020
I have wonderful memories of this lady. I am thankful that she let me hang out at her home as much as she did! Her Christian life was something I will always admire. Thoughts and prayers for all the family.
Jill Edwards
June 2, 2020
Our deepest condolences on the passing of Joyce .Joyce and Terry always came and spoke to us at church .She always had a smile on her face .She will be missed .
Jan & Garry Stoots
Friend
June 2, 2020
Joyce was such a loving, beautiful lady. I will truly miss her! Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Gina Hall
Friend
June 2, 2020
Terry and family, I am so sorry for you loss. Joyce is a good person and will be missed. I pray for you all to be comforted at this time.She was a friend from old HHS.
Larry Huff
Friend
June 2, 2020
Your family is in my thoughts and prayers!
Angel Branscome Reynolds
Friend
June 2, 2020
We are soooo sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers. May all you Happy memories help you through this
Jim and Erma Montgomery
Friend
June 2, 2020
Im sorry Katria about t passing of ur mom. She sounds like a most beautiful woman who had such a woderful daughter like you. Prayers to ur family and you Sincerely,Millie Payne
MILDRED PAYNE
Friend
June 2, 2020
Joyce and I grew up together in downtown Hillsville. I treasure so many happy memories with her and my sister Lois ,laughing and singing! She was a pleasure and delight to have as an accomplice in all our shenanigans ! My deepest sympathy to her family .
Emma crowder Hanks
Friend
June 2, 2020
Joyce you left us to soon we will always love you you are in a better place now we look forward to seeing you soon .
Richard &Brenda Horton
Friend
June 2, 2020
I remember Joyce when she was working in the Carter Building. I would go past where she sat on my way to the CCPS Central Office. She was always smiling and never failed to say "hello." She will be missed by many.
Mollissa Semones
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
Sincere sympathy to Terry and children, all family and friends. Rest In Peace dear sister in Christ.
Vera and Garnett Dalton
Family
June 2, 2020
Prayers of peace for both the Bolt and Hicks families. Blessings to all.
David Tickle
Friend
June 2, 2020
My sweet Aunt Joyce... I have no words that can begin to express the love and joy you have given us all.
Alan & Robyn Howlett
Family
June 2, 2020
We are praying for all the family. Sending our love to each.
David & Tammy Williams
Friend
June 2, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. But I am grateful for her vibrant life and that of her children. What a legacy. My thoughts and prayers for you as you remember this wife, mother, grandmother, family member and friend.
Terricita Sass
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
Joyce.your suffering is over.may god enter you into his kingham of heaven.bobby ray/Fumiko Jennings,elpaso,texas.
ray/fumiko jennings
Classmate
June 2, 2020
OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY, LOVE AND PRAYERS.
JOHNNY AND DEENA COLEMAN
JOHNNY and DEENA COLEMAN
Friend
June 2, 2020
Terry, DeeDee, Wendy, Trina and Family,
So very very sorry to hear about Joyce. Sending love and prayers for peace and comfort as your precious loved one received her heavenly reward.
Ruth Hall
Friend
