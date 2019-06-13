Joyce Quesenberry King, 77, of Max Meadows, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her home. Mrs. King was born in Wythe County, VA to the late Samuel Ernest and Annie Mae Chrisley Quesenberry. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Greg King.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Mike Huff of Max Meadows; grandchildren, Scooter Jackson, Tyler Dycus, and Sierra Edwards; great-grandchildren, Elijah Jackson, Ziva Jackson, Lily Dunford, and Ava Jackson; and brother, Dale Quesenberry of Portland, OR.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Liberty Hill Cemetery with Pastor Tommy Barnes officiating.