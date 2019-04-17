JP Widner, 56 of Hillsville, VA died in an accident on Monday, April 15. He was doing what he loved - working in the outdoors. JP was 56 years old. He served other people most of his adult life. He served with the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment in El Paso, TX as a tanker in the US Army. JP adored working with students as a teacher and a coach. He coached high school and middle school, rec league and college. He worked with very young people, Special Olympics, and college athletes and had the opportunity to coach a variety of sports (football, soccer, track, cross country, and basketball). JP also taught in public schools in North Carolina and Virginia in PE and Special Education positions. Over the past few years, JP moved into the Virginia State Park systems, working as an interpreter at Foster Falls and New River Trail State Parks. He loved the programs with children and adults alike. JP proved to unbelievers that he was a scholar and an athlete. Not having the opportunity to play sports in grade school, he talked himself into scholarships to play football for Wayne State College in Nebraska and Mayville State College in North Dakota. People who assumed they knew his limitations were often proven wrong when he excelled in sports and graduated from the University of South Dakota with a master's degree. Besides all these accomplishments were those that mattered most. JP was a loyal friend. He spoke the truth as he saw it and you never had to wonder where you stood with him. JP cared deeply for his community, family, country, and God and went out of his way to serve others in many capacities. There will never be a better husband or father. JP is survived by his wife, Kristi and son, Cherokee; his father, Paul Widner; his sister, Vickie Ritchie; his niece, Jeannie Ritchie; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws; and by his two adult children, Malynda and William, and their families. A service will be conducted on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin with Pastor David Bays officiating. A dinner hosted by Sylvatus Christian Church will be held at the church at 63 Quick Drive, Hillsville, VA 24343 at 4:30 after the service in Dublin. The family request no flowers and instead suggest donations to the Mt. View Hope Fund 113 Industry Lane, Woodlawn, VA 24381. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.