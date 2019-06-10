Juanita June Edmonds, 86, of Hillsville passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Hobert Edmonds; daughter and son-in-law, Patricia Otey and William Michael Otey; parents, Melvin and Clydia Davis.

Survivors include her daughter Deborah Edmonds; daughter and son-in-law Lori and Larry Ring; two special granddaughters, Clarissa Otey and partner Zachery Swaim, and Priscilla Otey and fiancé James Martin and a special grandson, Corey Ring.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Dalton Hill Christian Church with Rev. Bob Manuel officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Dalton Hill Christian Church. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Edmonds family.