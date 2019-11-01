|
|
Juanita Sue (Sibold) Rorrer, 80, of Haymarket, VA passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on October 27th, 2019.
Juanita was born November 17, 1938 in Covington, VA. The daughter of the late John Otis Sibold and Sue (Adams) Sibold. She was a 1954 graduate of Covington High School. She worked as a bookkeeper at banks in Covington and Sulda, VA for several years before becoming the business manager for Bryon C. Woodside D.D.S in Manassas, VA for 32 years. She also worked several years as a dental receptionist for Dr. Thomas C. Sentz DDS (Warrenton) and Dr. Bill Freidank DDS (Manassas) before retiring. Juanita was an active member of Regency Women's Club as well as the community book club, several Bridge groups, and Bunco group. She loved to read good books while sitting on her patio and at the beach.
Survivors include her loving husband of 48 years, Lawrence A. Rorrer, Jr. (L.A.); two sons, Mark A. Rorrer (Erica) of Virginia Beach, VA and David L. Rorrer (Beth) of Leesburg, VA and three grandsons, Trevor L. Rorrer (16), Blake A. Rorrer (14) and Landon S. Rorrer (almost 3).
Funeral Services will be held on November 8th at 11:00AM at Pierce Funeral Home,9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA. A social gathering for family and friends will be held prior to the funeral from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at the funeral home.
Following the service, friends and guests are invited to a reception at 1:00PM at the Regency Club House in Dominion Valley, 15351 Championship Drive, Haymarket, VA.
Interment to be determined at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of flowers or you may donate to a cancer fund for Phoenix, a seven-year boy, whose father (Michael Wilbourn) is a good friend of the family. Please make contributions to: http://www.gofundme.com/f/phoenix039s-cancer-fund
Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com
Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019